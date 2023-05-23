URBANA —A Rantoul man who admitted engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a developmentally delayed 17-year-old has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Demetrius Wade, 36, who last lived on Willow Pond Road, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to a newly filed count of criminal sexual abuse.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the Class 4 felony alleged that between November 1 and Dec. 15, 2019, Wade inappropriately touched the victim at a time when she was not able to give knowing consent.
The guilty plea brought to an end a case that was initiated three years ago when Wade was first charged with criminal sexual assault; later, 10 additional counts related to various acts with the young woman were added.
McCallum said Wade was a friend of the victim's family and that she knew him and admitted him to the home where the activity took place. She was 17 at the time.
In October 2021, about 14 months after being arrested, Webber sentenced Wade to five years in prison for indirect criminal contempt of court for going to the Dominican Republic after the judge had ordered him, as a condition of his bond in the sex case, to turn over his passport to authorities.
Wade was arrested July 25, 2021, in Florida upon his re-entry to the country and told the judge he went there “in the name of love and the sanctity of marriage” to have a honeymoon with the woman he had married two months earlier. McCallum said Wade was on probation for a Kane County conviction for possession of cocaine at the time.
Webber called Wade’s “calculated decision” to take the trip out of the country a flagrant violation of his court order.
Last June, Wade parted company with his court-appointed attorney from the public defender’s office and opted to represent himself. His case had been continued month to month, and court records show he filed as many as three dozen motions for Webber to hear as he prepared for trial.
A hearing had been set for Monday for Webber to try to resolve more of those motions, but Wade agreed to the offer made by McCallum.
McCallum said in addition to the conviction for cocaine possession, Wade had others for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and aggravated driving under the influence dating to 2008.
He was ordered to have no contact with his victim or her mother and obtain a sex-offender evaluation. Eleven other counts were dismissed in return for his plea. He was released from jail Monday.