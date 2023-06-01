URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he solicited a teenage girl to meet with him has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Alexander Pascual-Pedro, 21, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Queens Way, pleaded guilty Thursday to solicitation of a minor before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
He admitted that around Nov. 29, 2021, he contacted a 14-year-old girl through social media to get her to meet up with him, which she did at a location in Rantoul.
A more serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the misdemeanor offense. That resolution spares Pascual-Pedro, who had no previous convictions, from having to register as a sex offender.