URBANA — A Rantoul man stopped in Champaign for traffic violations was arrested Friday for allegedly having guns and drugs in his vehicle.
Malcome J. Pettigrew, 26, of the 1200 block of Fairlawn Drive appeared in bond court Saturday, where Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $150,000.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said an Illinois state trooper stopped Pettigrew about 8:50 p.m. Friday near Bradley and McKinley avenues in Champaign for a traffic violation and found he did not have a valid driver’s license. Smelling cannabis coming from the vehicle, the trooper searched it.
He found a handgun with one round in the chamber and a magazine with more rounds. On the passenger side was a purse containing about 80 grams of cannabis, and in the trunk was another gun with a round in the chamber and a magazine with an unknown number of rounds.
On Pettigrew, the trooper found about four bags of suspected cocaine weighing just over 1 gram.
Rietz said Pettigrew, who has prior felony convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of cannabis, will likely be charged Tuesday with armed violence, unlawful use of weapons and possession of a controlled substance.