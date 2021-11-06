URBANA — A Rantoul man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly robbing a man of his watch and cellphone in Campustown.
A Champaign police report said officers were called to First and Green streets about 1:40 a.m. for a mugging.
A 20-year-old Champaign man reported he was walking with friends when two men began yelling derogatory things at them and one of the men allegedly pulled a knife and demanded his cellphone while taking his watch off his wrist.
The man, later identified as Dominic Brummond, 20, of the Fountain Valley Trailer Park, then allegedly threw the cellphone on a nearby roof and ran.
Police caught him nearby and found the victim’s watch in a trash can. Brummond told police the man gave it to him. He admitted carrying a knife but could not say if he had it out during the encounter.
Witnesses identified Brummond as the man who took the watch and cellphone and punched the victim.
Brummond was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and armed robbery and is expected to be formally charged Monday.
In court Saturday, Judge Ben Dyer set his bond at $75,000.