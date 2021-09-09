URBANA — A Rantoul man whose girlfriend was injured in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday morning was arrested later in the day when police found a gun they believe he tossed from his car.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Deshawn Buford, 23, who listed an address in the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, was charged Thursday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
Rietz and Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said not long after the 22-year-old woman was shot about 11 a.m. as she sat in a car in the 800 block of Golf Course Road, police received information that Buford might be planning retaliatory action against the shooters, whom police have not identified.
Using technology that can read license plates, police found Buford’s car in the area of where the shooting happened and tried to stop him. However, he allegedly sped off, reaching speeds up to 90 mph in a residential area, Rietz said. Police were finally able to stop him by blocking his car.
Along the path of flight that Buford had taken, police located a loaded gun with an extended magazine that he had allegedly tossed out the passenger window of his car — the same window that had been broken out by gunfire when his girlfriend was shot.
Rietz said Buford had no previous convictions.
The charges filed against him are Class 4 felonies carrying potential penalties ranging from one to three years in prison upon conviction.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Buford at $250,000.
Buford asked for a probable-cause hearing, which was set for Sept. 22.