URBANA — A Rantoul man awaiting trial on charges that he sexually molested an autistic girl has been sentenced to five years in prison for disobeying a court order that he not leave the country.
Judge Roger Webber Thursday sentenced Demetrius Wade, 34, who last lived in the 600 block of Willow Pond Road, for indirect criminal contempt of court.
Wade admitted to the judge that in July, he went to the Dominican Republic for a few days after Webber had earlier ordered him to turn over his passport as a condition of his bond in the sex case and specifically denied Wade’s request to modify his bond so he could leave the country.
Wade was arrested July 25 in Orlando, Fla., by federal authorities acting on a request by Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum.
An apologetic Wade told Webber he wasn’t trying to mislead the court earlier in the summer when he told his attorney he couldn’t find his passport and the attorney relayed that news to the judge. Instead, he said, he wanted to give his new wife “the destination wedding of her dreams.”
“I did this in the name of love and the sanctity of marriage,” Wade told the judge, adding he had every intention of turning himself in when he got back to the U.S. and posting bond.
Instead, he was scooped up by federal authorities and has been in custody since.
McCallum didn’t recommend a number of years in prison for Wade but called for a “reasonable” sentence for the indirect criminal contempt.
“He consistently over the last 14 months has shown zero ability to control his behavior,” McCallum said.
Wade was charged in May 2020 with criminal sexual assault for allegedly having sex in December 2019 with the autistic teenage daughter of a woman he knew. Additional counts were added later alleging various acts with the girl. He was arrested in August 2020 and posted bond in early September of that year to win his release.
McCallum presented evidence in aggravation Wednesday that when Wade was arrested in Kane County in August 2020 on the Champaign County case, he had cocaine on him.
Wade pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was sentenced to probation in that county. He was on probation for that offense when he went to the Dominican Republic.
Additionally, Kane County authorities filed a petition to revoke his probation based on him leaving the state without permission and testing positive for the use of cocaine in June 2021.
Wade’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Dan Taylor, asked that Wade be sentenced on the contempt to time already served in jail, saying his client was remorseful and pleaded guilty to violating the court order.
“The Department of Corrections doesn’t seem to be in the spirit of the case law,” Taylor argued.
But Webber said it was hard to imagine a more flagrant violation of a court order, noting that Wade told a probation officer he had actually married his wife in May but left the country in July.
“He made a calculated decision, a risk and reward assessment, and decided it was worth it to spend another day in jail to thumb his nose at the court,” said the judge, who called Wade “not an honest individual.”
Wade is set to be tried on the sex-molestation charges in late November or early December.