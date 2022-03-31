URBANA — A Rantoul man has asked for drug treatment in prison following his conviction for being an armed habitual criminal.
Jeremiah F. Martin, 45, who listed an address in the Fountain Valley Trailer Park, pleaded guilty to that charge Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, admitting that he had a shotgun on Nov. 19.
As a result of a negotiated plea, he was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison to be served at 85 percent time.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Martin and co-defendant Hurchel McClain, 42, of Champaign came to the attention of police when a 16-year-old Champaign boy called police about two men who had come to his home in the Shadowwood Trailer Park in Champaign that night uninvited and entered without permission.
The teen said when Martin and McClain refused to leave, he eventually grabbed a knife to persuade them. As they left, the men made a comment about returning with guns.
Police later stopped the vehicle they were in about a block from the youth’s home and found Martin and McClain inside with a shotgun and an AK-47 assault rifle.
Martin also had ammunition for the shotgun in his pocket, Umlah said.
In exchange for Martin’s plea, Umlah dismissed other charges of attempted aggravated battery with a gun and criminal trespass.
He said Martin had previous convictions for burglary, battery, obstructing justice and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was given credit for 132 days served and asked Rosenbaum to recommend him for drug treatment while in prison.
Charges against McClain in connection with what happened that night are unresolved. Court records show he also has previous felony convictions that preclude him from possessing a weapon.