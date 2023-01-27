URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly held up a Champaign liquor store last month is in police custody.
Dane Williams, 46, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Sangamon Avenue, was booked into the jail early Friday on a warrant issued earlier this month.
Williams was charged with aggravated robbery and burglary for allegedly entering Hollywood Liquors, 1101 N. Mattis Ave., C, on Dec. 1, intending to commit a robbery.
A Champaign police report said that about 11:15 p.m. that Thursday, a man in the store told a clerk he wanted to buy cigars but also said he had a weapon.
Unsure what the man meant, the clerk continued with the cigar purchase by opening the cash drawer. The man then allegedly lunged toward the register, grabbed a handful of money and ran out. No weapon was ever seen, the report said.
Police examined surveillance video and identified a car in which two men were leaving. They later found that car unoccupied and processed it for DNA and fingerprint evidence.
Fingerprints lifted from the car matched Williams’ prints. He has several prior felony convictions, including three for robbery in 2009. Police then matched photos of Williams to the man recorded inside the store to establish probable cause for his arrest.
On Jan. 13, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on the warrant at $300,000 after hearing about Williams’ previous convictions, which also included burglary and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
On Friday, Olmstead left the bond at that amount and told Williams to return to court Feb. 22 for a probable-cause hearing.
Because of his previous convictions, if Williams is convicted, he will have to be sentenced as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in prison instead of the usual maximum of for aggravated robbery of 15 years.