URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly robbed a gas station last week in west Champaign and fought with police trying to arrest him has been charged.
Court records show that Amante Dangerfiled, 24, who listed an address in the 400 block of Marco Drive, refused to appear before a judge last week to be arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Judge Brett Olmstead appointed a psychiatrist to examine Dangerfield for fitness and scheduled another hearing for May 23.
The charges stemmed from an April 24 incident at Thorntons gas station, 101 S. Mattis Ave., C. The clerk reported that a man, later identified as Dangerfield, came in about 11 p.m. and wanted to know how much money was in the cash register.
When she asked if he was serious, he said he was and reached for his waistband for what the clerk thought was the butt of a pistol.
The woman then unlocked the cash register and Dangerfield allegedly took the money, then threatened to beat her if she didn’t open a second register. When she told him she couldn't, he left.
Police found Dangerfield nearby and ordered him to stop but he would not. When they tried to detain him, he got into a fighting stance and warned officers he would defend himself.
The report said Dangerfield began swinging his arms and kicking his feet, injuring three officers as they tried to get him into custody.
He was found to have $439 cash on him, and police found surveillance video that showed him entering the store and taking money from the register.
Court records show Dangerfield has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of cannabis, theft, aggravated battery and criminal trespass. He also has pending cases for theft and criminal damage to property.