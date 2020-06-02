URBANA - A Rantoul man who allegedly fired a shotgun outside his home over the weekend was criminally charged Monday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said Rantoul police officers were sent to Perimeter Road about 2:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate shots fired and saw Aaron Hamilton, 31, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Perimeter Road, in the driveway with a gun in hand.
He briefly went out of the officer’s sight and then reappeared with no gun.
After getting conflicting stories from Hamilton about what had taken place and finding multiple shotgun shell casings in the driveway, Hamilton eventually admitted to officers he had fired the gun to scare people.
Officers found damage to Hamilton’s home, and his wife confirmed that he had given her the shotgun to hide. She gave it to the police, Boyd said.
Hamilton was charged with possession of a firearm without the requisite firearm owner’s identification card and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies. The maximum penalty he could face is probation up to five years in prison.
He is due back in court June 18.