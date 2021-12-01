URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of sexually molesting a young girl is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant Nov. 19 for the arrest of Edward Gonzalez-Guillen, 19, after he was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The charges allege sexual activity that occurred between Gonzalez-Guillen and the child in October.
A Rantoul police report said Gonzalez-Guillen knew the child’s family and had been a guest in her home earlier in the year. At a family gathering in mid-October, the child’s mother saw her getting out of Gonzalez-Guillen’s car pulling up her pants.
The child reported that she was “playing house” and that he had touched her private parts.
A forensic interview was conducted with the child by a professional at the Children’s Advocacy Center. She told the interviewer that Gonzalez-Guillen had touched her under her clothes on Oct. 17 and one other time when she was sleeping.
Dill arraigned Gonzalez-Guillen on Wednesday on the Class X felony counts following his arrest earlier in the day. If convicted of both, he faces 12 to 120 years behind bars.
He is due back in court Jan. 25.