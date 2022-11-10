URBANA — A Rantoul man stopped by police for speeding was charged with weapons offenses after police found him with a fully automatic handgun.
Judge Roger Webber set bond Thursday for Anthony Flynn at $1 million after arraigning him on charges of armed violence and possession of a machine gun by a felon. If convicted of either, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said that at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a detective saw Flynn, 19, who lists an address in the 1400 block of Harper Drive, heading north on U.S. 45 from Interstate 74.
Recognizing him, the detective tracked the vehicle going 65 in a 50 mph zone and followed it into Rantoul, where the driver also exceeded posted speed limits.
Another detective stopped Flynn in the 400 block of Frost Avenue and found him alone in the vehicle. That detective’s canine partner alerted on the vehicle, so Flynn was asked to step out.
Officers found a handgun in his sweatshirt pocket equipped with a switch to convert it to a fully automatic gun. They also learned that the gun had been stolen from Phoenix.
On him, police found oxycodone pills, the report said.
Flynn admitted to the officers he bought the gun a year ago and was aware of the conversion switch that made it automatic. He told the police he uses the pills himself.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz reminded Webber of Flynn’s juvenile adjudication for a weapons offense and a subsequent conviction for cannabis possession that he was convicted of as an adult while on parole in the juvenile case.
He also has a pending domestic battery case.
Webber appointed the public defender’s officer to represent Flynn and told him to return to court Dec. 7.