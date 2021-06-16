URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly kicked in the door to the home of an ex-girlfriend and beat her Tuesday has been charged with home invasion and other crimes.
On Wednesday, Judge Adam Dill set bond at $25,000 for Ahkeem Thomas, 32, of the 1300 block of Abram Drive.
Besides home invasion, Thomas was arraigned on charges of aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told the judge that about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Rantoul police were called to a home on Falcon Drive. A woman reported hearing someone kicking the back door to her apartment. When she realized it was Thomas, a former boyfriend, she opened the door to ask what he was doing.
She said he then allegedly choked her, covered her mouth and nose with his forearm and threatened to kill her before forcing her to the bedroom. There, he allegedly shoved her onto the bed, choked her and dragged her across the floor by the hair.
He left when she said she was calling the police. She followed him out and took a photo of his vehicle outside her apartment.
Police found Abram at his apartment. One of his children told police he’d been there all night but police showed them the photo of his car, then arrested him.
Umlah said Thomas had previous convictions for driving under the influence and driving under revocation as well as a pending charge for driving with a revoked license.
If convicted of home invasion, he faces six to 30 years in prison. He was told to be back in court Aug. 17.