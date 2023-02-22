URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly had about a half-pound of methamphetamine in a car in that city Monday remained in the county jail Wednesday.
Artez L. Johnson, 37, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Marshall Street, was arraigned Tuesday on a Class X felony charge of methamphetamine delivery.
A Rantoul police report said that officers stopped Johnson for alleged traffic violations on East Grove Avenue and in plain view on the driver’s seat saw what they believed to be a bag of methamphetamine.
In a subsequent search, police found 239 grams of suspected methamphetamine in several bags.
Johnson admitted the drugs belonged to him. Police interviewed another person who told them Johnson sells drugs.
Hearing about his prior convictions for drugs, burglary, obstructing justice, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a credit card, Judge Brett Olmstead set Johnson’s bond at $10,000 and told him to return to court March 29.
If convicted, Johnson faces a mandatory prison sentence of at least six to 30 years.