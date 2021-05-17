URBANA — A Rantoul man has been criminally charged after he allegedly exposed himself to two women in that city Saturday.
Ishmel D. Jackson, 32, of the 1300 block of Rockland Drive, was charged Monday with public indecency, a misdemeanor.
A Rantoul police report said about 4:25 p.m. Saturday, a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Broadmeadow Road when a man called her over.
As she approached, he opened the car door and revealed himself masturbating.
The woman then went inside and reported the incident to an employee.
Rantoul police learned that another woman who worked at the store was taking her break sitting in her car when she saw a vehicle parked close to hers.
The man in that car told her to step to his car.
When she did, she saw him exposing himself.
A witness obtained a license plate of the man’s car.
Officers stopped it and talked to Jackson.
He admitted being in the Walmart parking lot but said he did not go in because he forgot why he went to the store.
Court records show Jackson has prior convictions from Cook County for aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery as well as juvenile adjudications for attempted robbery and possession of cannabis.
He’s due back in court July 6.
He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.