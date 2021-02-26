URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of robbing a woman outside a Champaign motel early Friday is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Demarco Ross, 25, who listed an address in the 300 block of Marco Drive, was arraigned Friday on charges of armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and criminal damage to property.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said just after midnight Thursday, Champaign police were called to a motel on West Marketview Drive by a woman who said she’d been robbed.
She told police that a man she had known socially for a brief time, identified as Ross, was talking to her in a car about an earlier encounter they had that had left him upset.
As they spoke, he allegedly pulled a knife on her, grabbed the keys from the ignition, took her cellphone and ordered her out of the car. Once they were out of the car, he allegedly slashed her car tires and jumped on her windshield.
She was able to get away from him and contact police. Officers located Ross later by tracking the woman’s phone. They detained him for an unrelated warrant for domestic battery.
He admitted slashing her tires and smashing her windshield but denied threatening her with a knife.
McQueen told Judge Adam Dill that Ross had prior convictions for domestic battery, driving under the influence and revocation, and battery. Dill told Ross to be back in court March 23 for a probable cause hearing and ordered him to have no contact with the woman.
If convicted of the armed robbery, Ross faces six to 30 years in prison.