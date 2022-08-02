URBANA — A Rantoul man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl is being held in the Champaign County jail.
Douglas W. Baker, 52, who listed an address in the 300 block of Campbell Drive, was arraigned Monday on charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, alleging that acts happened with a teenage girl starting around June 2020 and continuing until May 2022.
A Rantoul police report said the allegations came to light in late June when a man told police that the alleged victim had revealed to his daughter what was happening between Baker and herself.
Rantoul police launched an investigation that included a forensic interview of the girl by a trained interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center during which the girl revealed ways that Baker touched her inappropriately over and under her clothing on multiple occasions.
In an interview with police, Baker admitted to certain kinds of touching of the girl and that he had watched pornography with her.
Judge Brett Olmstead had issued a warrant last week for Baker’s arrest and set his bond at $250,000. Baker was ordered to have no contact with the girl.
Baker was arrested Friday and remained in jail Tuesday. He’s due back in court Sept. 13.
If convicted of the more serious charge of criminal sexual assault, Baker faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.