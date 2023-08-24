URBANA — A Rantoul man is in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after being charged Thursday with molesting a child.
Cecil Ervin, 62, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Gleason Drive, was arraigned on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault alleging that between 2021 and July 2023, he inappropriately touched a girl on multiple occasions.
A Rantoul police report said the child told her mother in July what had been happening to her and Rantoul police began an investigation that culminated in the charges that were filed this week.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Ervin’s bond at $100,000, ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim and to wear a GPS device.
Ervin asked for time to hire his own attorney and was told to be back in court Sept. 1.
If convicted of the more serious sex assault charges, he faces a mandatory prison term of four to 15 years.