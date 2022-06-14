GIFFORD — A Rantoul man died late Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in northern Champaign County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Scott A. Boyne, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on U.S. 136 west of County Road 2400 E, which is about a mile east of Gifford.
Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 11 p.m.
A report said Mr. Boyne was alone in his Dodge Charger driving west when he left the road. His car drove through the ditch and hit the embankment and a telephone pole. The force of the collision overturned his car and he was ejected.
An autopsy performed Tuesday indicated he died of multiple blunt-force injuries.