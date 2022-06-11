URBANA — A Rantoul man who told police he was selling crack cocaine to pay for lodging was arrested early Saturday.
A Rantoul police report said Ryan Brucker, 20, whose last known address was in the 400 block of South Murray Road, was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tanner Street and Champaign Avenue, where he was found passed out in a car.
An officer saw a metal pipe used for drug consumption in the center console and asked Brucker to get out of the car.
The report said as Brucker exited, he allegedly tried to hide a metal container in his pocket. The officer found it had almost 3 grams of cocaine inside. Police also found a digital scale with residue on it in the console.
Police said Brucker told them the substances were crack cocaine and told them he’d been selling it to pay for his hotel room.
He’s expected to be charged with a drug offense Monday. A judge in bond court Saturday allowed him to be released on his own recognizance.