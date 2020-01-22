URBANA — A Rantoul man who was arrested early Wednesday after police heard shots fired from a home he was in has been charged with a number of weapons-related offenses.
Sylvester Moore, 30, who listed an address in the 300 block of South Garrard Street, was arraigned Wednesday on one count of possession of a stolen weapon and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, Rantoul police were alerted to shots fired in the 300 block of South Century Boulevard. After getting to the area, officers heard another shot and traced it to a home in the 300 block of South Garrard Street.
Police found several people present and conducted a search, recovering three guns, including one that had been stolen, and ammunition.
They arrested Moore, who is currently on parole for aggravated driving under the influence.
Judge Adam Dill warned Moore that if he is convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years, enhanced because of his criminal record.
Dill set bond at $75,000 for Moore and told him to be back in court Feb. 18.