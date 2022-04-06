URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly drove away from a sheriff’s deputy who was trying to stop his car Tuesday was arrested on a number of charges, including having a gun.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said about 10:45 a.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a car near Leverett Road and Lincoln Avenue, but the driver, identified as Dion Thomas, 25, accelerated away, then pulled into the parking lot of Road Ranger, 4910 N. Market St., C, and ran through the station and out the back of the building.
Unaware if there were others in the vehicle, the deputy stayed with it. In a short time, Thomas returned, realizing he had left his 1-year-old child in the back.
He initially gave the deputy a false name. The deputy checked on the baby, who was in the back seat but not secured in a car seat, and said the vehicle smelled strongly of burned cannabis.
The deputy searched the car and found a semi-automatic handgun, two loaded magazines for a handgun, and several hundred dollars in cash.
Thomas, whose last known address was on Juniper Drive, is currently serving probation in two different domestic-battery cases, and is therefore not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
While deputies were dealing with the recovery of evidence in Thomas’ case, the baby’s mother, Gurldine Williams, 22, also of Rantoul, arrived and got into a confrontation with deputies, who discovered she had outstanding arrest warrants in three cases for driving under suspension.
When they tried to arrest her for those offenses, she allegedly resisted their efforts and hit a deputy, prompting the state's attorney's office to file a single count of aggravated battery of a police officer against her.
After getting her into custody, they worked with her to get the baby in a car seat and find someone who could take the baby.