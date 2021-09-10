URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had cocaine intended for sale in his home almost two years ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Darryl Nelson, 37, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Winding Lane, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony.
The charge stemmed from a court-authorized search of his home done on Oct. 1, 2019, by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration agents who actually found about 1.5 pounds of cocaine in the house.
A different charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine mandating 12 to 50 years in prison was dismissed in return for his plea.
Court records show Nelson had several previous convictions, including two for weapons offenses, and one each for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice and criminal trespass to land.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, who negotiated Nelson’s plea with his attorney, Leroy Cross, said Nelson will have to pay a $39,000 street value fine in addition to his other court costs.
Nelson was given credit for four days served and Webber agreed to let him turn himself in to begin serving his sentence on Oct. 1.
The judge also agreed to recommend Nelson for drug treatment while in prison.