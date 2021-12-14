URBANA — A Rantoul man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for having and distributing child pornography.
Alan L. Dodd, 38, who listed an address in the 100 block of Shady Lawn Drive, was sentenced Monday for distribution and possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm found that Dodd traded child-pornography images on multiple social-media platforms that depicted prepubescent children.
Dodd pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to one count of distribution of child pornography on Oct. 25, 2020, and one count of possession of child pornography on Feb. 11.
He was arrested Feb. 12 and has remained in the custody of U.S. marshals since.
Dodd will be on supervised release for 10 years following his release from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force represented the government in the prosecution.
The case was brought as Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.