URBANA — A Rantoul man is headed to prison for 12.5 years for having a handgun converted to fire as a fully automatic weapon.
Anthony Flynn, 19, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Harper Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a machine gun by a felon, and in return, another equally serious felony count of armed violence was dismissed.
Flynn was arrested Nov. 8 in Rantoul after a member of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force who knew him watched him speed northbound on U.S. 45 from Urbana to Rantoul.
Another officer eventually stopped Flynn in the 400 block of Frost Avenue in Rantoul. A search of him turned up a handgun in his sweatshirt pocket that had a switch on it that made the gun fully automatic.
The police report said the gun had been reported stolen in Phoenix. Flynn told police he had bought it about a year earlier.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Flynn had a prior adjudication as a juvenile for possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card and an adult conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, both of which disqualify him from legally possessing a gun.
Rosenbaum gave Flynn credit on his prison sentence for 119 days already served in the county jail.