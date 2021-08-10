URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a gun at a time when police arrested him for allegedly dealing cannabis has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Kejuan Coleman, 22, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Lowry Drive when he was arrested in 2019, admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Monday that he had a loaded gun on the driver’s side floorboard of a car in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said an officer noticed the Impala with tinted windows in the parking lot of the 800 block of Oakland Avenue because of the heavy odor of cannabis coming from it.
The report said as the officer approached it, two men ran from it.
Coleman was identified as one of those men. He was eventually caught in a yard on Perkins Road and had over $2,100 in his pants pocket.
He said the car belonged to his sister but admitted he was the driver.
On the back seat, the officer found a bag containing about 4 ounces of cannabis and in the center console was $13,203 in cash. Another about 10 grams of cannabis was found in the vehicle, along with a scale and empty vacuum-sealed bags.
In exchange for Coleman’s plea to having the Glock .40-caliber pistol, the state agreed to dismiss charges that he possessed cannabis intended for sale.
Coleman had no previous convictions.