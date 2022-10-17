URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he molested a preteen girl a year ago has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Edward Gonzalez-Guillen, 20, will have to serve 85 percent of that sentence, or at least 13.5 years.
He pleaded guilty in August to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, admitting he committed sex acts on the girl in 2021 when he was staying with her family.
In a hearing last week, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher sought sentences of 12 and 15 years on each of the counts, while defense attorney Tony Bruno sought a sentence closer to the minimum of six years on each.
Because they were separate acts, Gonzalez-Guillen will have to serve the sentences one after the other.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced him to eight years on each count. He was given credit on his sentence for 315 days already served.
Webber noted that Gonzalez-Guillen was only 20, had no significant criminal history and spared the child the trauma of having to testify by pleading guilty.
The matter came to the attention of adults in October 2021 when the child’s mother saw her getting out of Gonzalez-Guillen’s truck pulling up her pants.
Police were notified and the child was eventually interviewed by a forensic interviewer, who learned that she had been touched under her clothing twice and that she had been sleeping on one of those occasions.