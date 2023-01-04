URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a gun he wasn’t supposed to have has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Deshawn Buford, 25, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Saint Andrews, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He admitted that on Sept. 8, 2021, he tossed a gun he was not licensed to possess out a car window in the 600 block of Autumn Fields. That happened not long after his girlfriend received minor injuries from a bullet fired at Buford’s car near his home. Besides his girlfriend and car, his home was also hit by gunfire.
Testimony at his sentencing Wednesday was that he drove her to Carle Clinic in Rantoul for treatment and left her there. She told police that he was “probably going to do something stupid.”
Using license-plate readers, police located Buford in his damaged car and tried to stop him, but he sped off, going as fast as 90 mph in a residential area.
Officer Brad Saltsgaver eventually got Buford stopped, but when Buford wouldn’t get out of the car, Saltsgaver testified he pulled Buford out, injuring his shoulder in the process, which required him to be off work for several months.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson agreed to dismiss a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding in return for Buford pleading guilty to the gun charge.
To aggravate Buford’s sentence, Larson had Rantoul police Officer Tyler Johnston testify about a March 3, 2022, incident on Falcon Drive in which Buford reportedly had his arm around the neck of the same woman who had been shot in September.
Johnston said Buford and the woman were yelling at each other and that Buford did not cooperate when Johnston told him to get away from the woman.
Johnston said he got between the two and, in the process, Buford’s cellphone hit him in the head.
Arguing for a three-year prison sentence for Buford, Larson acknowledged that Buford had no other adult criminal convictions but had been found to be a delinquent minor for thefts and burglaries. He also argued that Buford had several speeding tickets, which “put people’s lives at risk.”
On the day his girlfriend was shot, Buford chose to “escalate” rather than call police, Larson said, “by trying to retaliate with his loaded gun.”
“The idea that he’s just some innocent person scared for his life is just nonsense,” argued Larson.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued for a minimal sentence. She said Buford had been shuttled among family members as a child due to his mother’s drug use, he had been the victim of gun violence in Chicago and that he did not intend to hurt Saltsgaver.
She reminded Judge Roger Webber that the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon was Buford’s first adult felony conviction.
Buford told the judge he knows what he did was wrong. “My car was shot up. I ran from the police. I wasn’t thinking. It was a mistake,” he said.
Webber gave Buford credit for 72 days served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.