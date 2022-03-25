DANVILLE — A Rantoul man who raped and beat a woman during a violent attack in Vermilion County two years ago was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison.
Darren Monroe, 57, will have to serve 85 percent of that sentence, or at least 26 years.
Judge Charles Hall sentenced him to 25 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault and six for aggravated domestic battery to be served one after the other.
In January, a Vermilion County jury convicted him of those offenses but acquitted him of home invasion in connection with events that happened Dec. 17, 2019.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said during the two-day trial in late January, the woman testified that he came in her home, beat her, strangled her, forced her to take off his clothes, then raped her.
The attack left her with a broken orbital bone, a broken nose, a cut to her head, two black eyes, a concussion and other injuries to her neck and body.
In addition to the woman’s identification of Monroe as her attacker, DNA collected from her at the hospital matched Monroe.
In her victim impact statement, the woman said in the wake of the attack, she doesn’t want anyone to get close to her.
“I really don’t want anything from anyone, other than to have my safety back, if that’s possible,” she wrote.
Hall said the victim had suffered not only grievous physical harm at the hands of Monroe but serious psychological harm as well and said a harsh sentence was needed to deter others from similar conduct.