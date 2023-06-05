URBANA — A Rantoul man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with a 2021 shooting in which a 16-year-old girl was injured.
Michael J. Sanders, 55, of the 1300 block of Cheryl Drive was sentenced Monday by Judge Randy Rosenbaum to 38 years for attempted murder and 15 years for aggravated battery, with the two sentences to be served concurrently. He was convicted by a jury on April 28.
A weeping Sanders said he maintains his innocence in the shooting of the teenager, but he wished she was present in the courtroom.
“I would have liked her to know I am sorry she got injured,” he said. “I have a big heart and am very compassionate about children.”
The teenager was struck in the arm by a bullet that came from outdoors and entered her home, piercing her bedroom wall.
The teen was injured in a shooting that police said was an attempt by Sanders to shoot a man to whom he owed money.
Rantoul police had said the man had driven to Sanders’ home on Oct. 18, 2021, to collect $2,000 he’d lent to him and was told to come back in 15 minutes. When the man returned, he saw Sanders and two other men in Sanders’ driveway and fled when bullets were fired at his vehicle.
Police were summoned minutes later to a house on Gleason Drive just east of Sanders’ home, where a bullet had struck the 16-year-old girl.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah, who asked for a sentence of 35 years for attempted murder and 15 years for aggravated battery — to be served consecutively for a total of 50 years in prison — said at least three firearms were fired in the incident.
“They were fired in a residential neighborhood in a pretty indiscriminate way,” he said.
Umlah also argued Sanders had a prior criminal history and “he should not have even had a gun.”
Sanders’ attorney, Janie Miller-Jones of the public defender’s office, said her client has three children, that some prior offenses were committed when he was quite young and that he has been gainfully employed.
Rosenbaum said Sanders has been able to work in the past, was able to get a college certificate while in prison, and in terms of the injury to the 16-year-old girl, “there was no intent to hurt her.”
But the judge also said the shooting occurred in a residential area and there were two victims involved.
“This was like the wild, wild west in which multiple shots were fired at the car,” he said.