URBANA — A Rantoul man convicted of possessing a stolen car and a stolen gun has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who convicted Jalen Dixon in a bench trial in early July, sentenced the 27-year-old Wednesday. He was given credit on his sentence for almost 18 months already served in the county jail.
The charges stemmed from Dixon’s arrest March 12, 2020, by Champaign police who stopped a car that he and Mackenzie Flahaut, 20, of rural Gifford were in on Marigold Lane because the license plate showed that it had been stolen from Texas.
In the car, police found a stolen gun, credit and debit cards belonging to other people, a card reader, and driver’s licenses with Dixon’s photo on them but other names.
Dixon represented himself in his July bench trial. Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink dismissed a less-serious charge of unlawful possession of a credit card prior to trial.
Dixon had prior convictions from Florida for burglary of a dwelling and grand theft from a dwelling.
Flahaut pleaded guilty in May 2020 to possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.