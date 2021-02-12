URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted touching a teenage girl inappropriately has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Judge Roger Webber explained to Darwayne Barton, 51, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, that he would also have to register as a sex offender for life as a consequence of pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
On Friday, Barton admitted that on May 27, he crawled into the bed of a 16-year-old girl who was in his home helping him with medical issues and moved his hands over her genitalia on top of her clothes as she tried to sleep.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman dismissed another case in which Barton had been charged with having about an ounce of cannabis packaged for resale on Nov. 3, the day he was arrested for the sex charge.
Hinman said Barton’s only previous convictions were for driving under suspension and possession of cannabis.
He was also sentenced to 101 days in jail but given credit for time served.