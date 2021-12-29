URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having fentanyl intended for sale has been sentenced to four years of probation.
DeAngelo D. Lemons, 19, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Gleason Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute the drug.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said the charges stemmed from a traffic stop initiated Sept. 6 by a Champaign County sheriff's deputy who saw Lemons driving 72 mph in a 55 zone on U.S. 45 south of Thomasboro.
The deputy turned on his lights to initiate the stop, but the vehicle kept going a while. Lemons, the driver, ultimately stopped and admitted he didn’t stop sooner because he had cannabis in the vehicle.
He agreed to a search, which turned up 15 pills that turned out to be fentanyl, about 44 grams of cannabis, a scale and empty large bags that formerly contained cannabis.
In return for his guilty plea to the Class 1 felony involving the fentanyl, McCallum dismissed a charge alleging Lemons had cannabis.
Lemons had no previous convictions, the prosecutor said. He was also sentenced to 112 days already served in the county jail.