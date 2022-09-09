URBANA — A man who admitted that he had several ounces of cannabis intended for sale about a year ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.
A Rantoul police report said the cannabis was found in a backpack that belonged to Troy D. Stewart, 27, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Kenneth Drive.
Police found it on Aug. 23, 2021, as they were investigating the theft of a car in which Stewart had been a passenger. In addition to 6.5 ounces of cannabis, there were packaging materials and credit cards with Stewart’s name on them in the backpack, which was discovered not far from the recovered vehicle.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced Stewart on Wednesday after having accepted his guilty plea in July to possession with intent to deliver cannabis. In return for Stewart’s plea, a prosecutor dismissed charges of home invasion and unlawful use of weapons alleging Stewart forced his way into the home of a Rantoul woman on March 16, 2021, displayed a gun and hit her in the face.
The state also agreed not to revoke the probation Stewart was on for aggravated domestic battery. Court records show he had another conviction for aggravated driving under the influence.