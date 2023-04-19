URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted hitting a woman with a car earlier this year was sentenced last week to six years in prison.
Nathaniel Lemons, 33, whose last known address was in the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, pleaded guilty in February before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery in connection with a violent dispute with a woman Jan. 7 in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said the woman had picked up Lemons and allowed him to use the washer and dryer at her home in west Champaign. While doing that, he began looking through her phone and became angry. As she was driving him home, he called her names and hit her in the face with his fist.
Feeling blood on her cheek, the woman got out of the car and ran, but the report said Lemons caught up with her and forced her back in. After driving a short distance, she again got out and took off.
At that time, Lemons reportedly got behind the wheel, drove in her direction and hit her with the front of the vehicle, causing her to fall.
He got out of the car and dragged her back into the passenger side. As he was going to get back in the driver’s seat, she climbed over to that seat, locked the doors and drove to the Champaign Police Department for help.
Police went to the area where she told them she’d been struck and they found fresh tire tracks and one of her shoes. She then went to the hospital for treatment and began receiving text messages from a phone in her own home.
Police went there and found that Lemons had kicked in her front door and let himself in. He was arrested there.
In return for his guilty plea to aggravated battery, other charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property were dismissed. Lemons was on probation for escape at the time of his arrest. That probation was unsuccessfully terminated.
Court records show he had previous convictions for battery, domestic battery, obstructing justice and criminal damage to property. He was given credit on his prison sentence for 95 days served.