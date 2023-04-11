URBANA — A Rantoul man whose drunken driving resulted in serious injury to another motorist has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Because the woman that Robert Jean hit suffered great bodily harm, he will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence, or at least five years behind bars.
Jean, 47, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Adam Dill to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash that happened Oct. 25.
A Champaign police report said Jean was driving north on Mattis Avenue about 4 p.m. that Tuesday when he ran a red light at Interstate Drive, then tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone while climbing the overpass and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.
Police noted that he had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. His blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.31, almost four times the 0.08 limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said the victim, a 43-year-old Rantoul woman, suffered a broken neck, spine and nose. Radtke said she has mostly recovered from her injuries and is back at work.
Jean was ordered to pay the victim restitution of $500, representing the deductible on her car insurance, Radtke said, but bills related to her treatment have not been finalized.
He was given credit on his prison sentence for 59 days served.
Court records show that Jean has previous criminal convictions for aggravated assault, residential burglary and domestic battery.