URBANA — A Rantoul man who pleaded guilty to possessing and transporting child pornography was sentenced Thursday to 7.5 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm noted the violent nature of the images of infants and toddlers that William Armstrong, 25, had when he was arrested.
Armstrong, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, pleaded guilty in August to the charges for which he was sentenced.
He has been in custody since June 12. After his release from prison, he will be on supervised release for 10 years and will have to register as a sex offender.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson prosecuted Armstrong.