URBANA — A Rantoul man already serving a four-year prison sentence for attacking a fellow jail inmate has been sentenced to another eight years in prison for robbing a man.
Donnell Robinson, 22, who listed an address on Doolittle Boulevard, pleaded guilty in June to aggravated robbery, admitting that on July 16, 2020, he held up a person outside Colonial Liquors, 219 S. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said the victim came out of the store and a person in a car parked outside told him to get in.
He did and Robinson was in the seat next to him and produced what appeared to be a gun and robbed him of cash, cellphone and cigarettes.
The car took off with the victim still in it, Sullivan said. The victim was able to jump out and run back to his own car and contact police.
Sullivan said the victim was familiar with Robinson and able to identify him.
Robinson will have to serve that sentence after he completes one he received in November for the Feb. 9 aggravated battery of a fellow inmate at the Champaign County Jail.
A jury convicted him of that after seeing video of Robinson entering the cell of the man, who was alone inside, and stabbing him with an object that was never found.
The man received scratches and puncture wounds but was not seriously injured. The video showed Robinson leave the cell and hand something to another inmate.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who sentenced Robinson to four years for the inmate attack, also sentenced him Monday to the eight additional years in prison for the robbery.
Robinson, meantime, is awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder alleging that on Jan. 16, 2021, he shot a man in the 1300 block of Doolittle Boulevard in Rantoul.
The Champaign victim, then 35, was able to drive himself home to went to a hospital for wounds to the back, hip and hand.
That case is set for a status call in mid-October.