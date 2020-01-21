URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a gun when he was not supposed to has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Tre White, 19, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Abram Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to the Class 4 felony of possession of firearm by a person under age 21.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said police found White in his bedroom on Jan. 15, 2019, with a loaded gun in his hand. He said he had bought it on the street in Champaign.
Police went to his home to arrest him on charges of harassment through electronic communication for allegedly sending a woman a video via Facebook Messenger days earlier in which he threatened to harm her or her family while brandishing what looked like a gun.
That charge — the same class of felony as the weapons charge to which he pleaded — was dismissed in return for his plea.
McCallum said White had three adjudications as a juvenile for aggravated battery, residential burglary and criminal damage to property.
He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail but given credit for 106 days already served.