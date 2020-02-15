URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted having heroin for sale in his home last summer has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Lavonte McWilliams, 27, who listed an address in the 100 block of Shady Lawn Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class 1 felony.
McWilliams was arrested in connection with an Aug. 6 court-authorized search of his home in which members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found about 10 grams of heroin, a scale, packaging materials and about $280 cash.
A lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.