URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he possessed a stolen gun has been sentenced to four years of probation and six months in jail, to be held in remission.
Samuel Hall, 22, pleaded guilty to that offense Tuesday, admitting to Judge Tom Difanis that on Jan. 22, he had a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun he knew was stolen.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said Urbana police stopped Hall for a traffic violation and could smell cannabis.
A search of his vehicle turned up a handgun under the seat that turned out to be stolen and about 300 grams of cannabis.
A charge alleging he had the cannabis for sale was dismissed as part of his plea. He also agreed to continue with substance-abuse and mental-health counseling as well as pay $5,242 in fines, fees and costs.
He was told to return to court Oct. 5 to see if he has to serve the jail sentence. As long as he lives up to the conditions of probation, he will not have to go to jail.
McCallum said Hall had a previous conviction for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number for which he was on probation when charged with possessing the stolen weapon. The petition to revoke his probation was withdrawn.