URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he took part in mugging a man in that village has been sentenced to three years of probation.
William C. Marshall, 25, who listed an address in the Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Roger Webber to robbery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman dismissed a more serious charge of armed robbery alleging that Marshall used a baseball bat on the man during the July 24 attack in the 700 block of Willow Pond, during which the victim was robbed of his keys, money and phone by more than one man.
The victim told police he had driven to the area to meet up with Marshall, who had texted him. He was then confronted by a few men — he wasn’t sure how many — who dragged him from his car and robbed him.
Dedman said the victim, who required medical treatment, believed that Marshall may have thought he had cash because of a recent inheritance he had received. Police found Marshall at another apartment in that area.
Marshall was given credit for 141 days already served in the county jail. Dedman said he had a prior conviction for burglary.