URBANA — A Rantoul father of six who shot and killed an armed man who forced his way into his home has been sentenced to a year of conditional discharge for unlawful use of a weapon.
Antonio Davis, 52, who listed an address on Abram Drive, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for possessing a shotgun on Aug. 9, 2021, which he used to shoot Blake L. Williams, 32, of Buckley in what a prosecutor said was a clear case of self-defense.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Davis told Rantoul police that he knew Mr. Williams as an alleged drug user who had stolen from him in the past.
Clark said about 8:20 p.m. that Monday, Mr. Williams showed up at Davis’ back door and forced his way in after a struggle, asking Davis, “Do you remember me?” while having his arms raised over his head.
Thinking Mr. Williams was armed, Davis shot him.
Davis initially told Rantoul police that Mr. Williams had a gun and that it accidentally went off during the struggle, knowing he was not allowed to have a gun.
When police balked at that version, Davis quickly admitted he had shot Mr. Williams in self-defense with a shotgun. Police found a baton on the floor next to Mr. Williams.
Davis had a prior conviction for possession of a defaced firearm from 2003 that could have sent him to prison for seven to 14 years, but Clark pointed out that Judge Roger Webber could use his discretion under a 2018 law to deviate downward from the sentencing range. She made no specific sentencing recommendation.
Webber did so, finding that Davis met many of the factors outlined in the law.
Those included his age, the nature of his offense, the age of his underlying weapon offense, his criminal history, if his crime was committed under “specific, incredible duress, coercion, threat or compulsion” and whether the reduction was in the interest of Davis’ rehabilitation and employment.
Webber noted that Davis’ underlying conviction that caused him to be charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon was 19 years old. His two other convictions were for misdemeanors in Iowa.
The judge also observed that Davis is married to the mother of his six children, who all live with them. Webber said Davis graduated from high school early, joined the Army, was honorably discharged six years later and began his career as an over-the-road truck driver, which he still does.
With a sentence of conditional discharge, Davis will not be required to report regularly to a probation officer. He was given credit for 74 days he served in jail following his arrest.