URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he took a watch and cellphone from a man on a street in the Campustown area of Champaign last year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Dominic Brummond, 20, of the Fountain Valley Trailer Park pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to theft.
A more serious charge alleging that he robbed the 20-year-old man Nov. 6 near First and Green streets while armed with a pocketknife was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Brummond had no prior convictions. Brummond was also sentenced to 18 days in jail but given credit for time served, and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The victim’s watch was recovered in a nearby trash can. The police report about the incident said that Brummond threw the victim’s cellphone on a roof.