URBANA — A former Rantoul man in prison for possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse has been charged with even more serious allegations of child molestation.
Jorge Elvir-Reyes, 33, now serving a four-year prison term in Canton, was arraigned Thursday on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
The charges detail different sex acts he is alleged to have committed between about May 2018 and May 2019 with a girl under the age of 13 at a residence in Rantoul.
The allegations first came to light in January 2020 when a teacher in Minnesota reported that the girl had revealed to her that Elvir-Reyes had allegedly sexually abused her more than a year earlier. However, during a forensic interview of the child with a trained professional, she made no such disclosures.
Then, in March 2021, Rantoul police were contacted by an agency in Minnesota that said the child again told authorities that Elvir-Reyes had committed different sex acts on her when she was in his care in Rantoul and told a forensic interviewer the details of what had happened to her.
The state’s attorney’s office filed four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against Elvir-Reyes in November and obtained a warrant for his arrest, although he was in prison. He was returned to Champaign County this week and arraigned on the new charges, which carry penalties ranging from six to 60 years in prison upon conviction. If convicted, he will have to serve the sentence after the one he is now serving.
In his 2019 case for which he’s now imprisoned, he admitted having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl not old enough to consent and for having lewd photos of her on his phone. Those acts also happened in Rantoul.
Elvir-Reyes, who came to the U.S. from Honduras to work, had no criminal convictions in this country prior to the 2019 case, a prosecutor said at the time he was sentenced in June 2020 by Judge Roger Webber.
In court Thursday, Judge Brett Olmstead told him to return to court Feb. 8 for a probable-cause hearing on the recently filed charges.