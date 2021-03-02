URBANA — A Rantoul man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury for having and distributing child pornography.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Alan L. Dodd, 37, of the 100 block of Shady Lawn Drive, was arrested and charged in a complaint on Feb. 11. He’s been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since then.
The indictment charges Dodd with distribution of child pornography on Oct. 25, 2020, and possession of child pornography on Feb. 11. He is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long for arraignment on March 8 in Urbana.
The affidavit filed in support of the complaint said in November, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received a referral after four separate social-media and instant- messaging applications — Instagram, Snapchat, Discord and Twitter — reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user possessed and distributed content believed to be child pornography.
An investigation revealed that the internet ad- dresses of the user were linked to Dodd and included his home internet address in Rantoul.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is prosecuting Dodd. The case was investigated by the sheriff’s office, Urbana police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security.