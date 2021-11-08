RANTOUL — A Rantoul man was injured Saturday evening when his van collided with an ambulance doing a U-turn as it responded to a call.
Illinois State Police at Pesotum said Lamar K. Brooks, 37, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana following the collision about 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 45 at Chandler Road on Rantoul’s south side.
He was treated and released, the hospital said.
The police report said Orval Stuckemeyer III, 48, of Mahomet was driving an ambulance north on U.S. 45 en route to a medical call when he slowed to do a U-turn.
A van driven by Brooks was behind him and failed to slow in time to avoid hitting the ambulance in its left rear quarter panel.
The collision caused the ambulance to roll on its side.
The report said Stuckemeyer was not injured.
Brooks was issued a ticket for improper passing of an emergency vehicle.
Meanwhile, a 40-year-old Cicero man for whom the ambulance had been called passed away.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the Cicero man was working on the railroad and was apparently having a heart attack, so his co-workers called 911.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to confirm what happened to him, said Northrup, who did not speculate as to whether a quicker response would have made a difference.