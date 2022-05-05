URBANA — A Rantoul man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a fuel-delivery truck Thursday morning on Lincoln Avenue north of Urbana.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jonathan J. Davis, 27, died from traumatic injuries he received in the collision, which took place at 9:52 a.m. Thursday north of the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road.
Champaign County sheriff's Chief Deputy Shannon Barrett said Mr. Davis was northbound on Lincoln when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and was hit on the passenger side by a southbound Illini FS fuel truck.
Mr. Davis; his children, who were in the SUV; and the driver of the fuel truck, a 60-year-old man whom authorities did not identify, were all taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Mr. Davis was pronounced dead there. His children and the truck driver were reported to have only minor injuries.
Northrup said an autopsy for Mr. Davis has been scheduled for Friday.