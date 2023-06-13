URBANA — A Rantoul man serving a prison sentence for possession of a machine gun cried as he testified about seeing Quionte Chaney fatally shoot his best friend at a townhome in Rantoul a year ago.
Anthony Flynn, 20, said Chaney was “angry, throwing (expletive), furniture, cabinets and clothes” throughout a home in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle on April 12, 2022, because Rayvell Lofton was trying to get Chaney to move out of that residence.
“Vello (Mr. Lofton) was angry and told him to stop and clean it up. Vello touched him, and Quionte turned around and shot him,” Flynn said through tears. “In the face.”
Flynn was one of nine prosecution witnesses called Tuesday by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson to build his case against Chaney, who is charged with Mr. Lofton’s first-degree murder.
Flynn said he did not want to be testifying and did so as part of a grant of immunity to avoid prosecution as an accomplice to the killing of his friend.
An eight-man, four-woman jury was picked Monday to hear the case before Judge Roger Webber. They are expected to deliberate Wednesday after defense attorney Jim Dedman calls his witnesses.
In opening statements, Larson said Mr. Lofton, 20, and Chaney dated sisters Lauren and Skylar Henley, respectively, but did not like each other.
Because of Chaney’s alleged mistreatment of Skylar Henley, whose parents paid the rent on the townhome where Skylar Henley was also living, the sisters’ family wanted Chaney and his cousin, Kris Mockbee, to move out.
Flynn said he accompanied Mr. Lofton to the apartment to persuade Chaney to leave and that they were helping Mockbee carry items out when Chaney began throwing and breaking items.
Following the shooting, Flynn said his friend “fell, and he wouldn’t move. In the moment, I just ran.” Also running from the home were Chaney and Mockbee.
Video surveillance that the jury saw revealed that all three of those men got in separate cars and took off. Flynn admitted he never called for help.
In earlier testimony, neighbor Matthew Watson said he had not heard a gunshot that evening but what he heard through the “paper thin” walls caused his two dogs to become “irate.”
“It was 15 to 20 minutes of smashing the house up,” Watson testified of the activity that occurred about 6:30 p.m. that Tuesday.
He identified Chaney as one of the three people who fled in the three vehicles, one of which Chaney’s uncle stashed in his girlfriend’s garage in northwest Champaign after the shooting, the girlfriend testified.
About an hour later, at 7:30 p.m., Rantoul police Sgt. Jerry King said he was sent there to investigate a possible burglary because the front door of the apartment was open and there were clothes and other damaged household items on the front steps and in the grass.
Walking inside, King was greeted by two women who pointed to Mr. Lofton on the floor just beyond the front door surrounded by clothing that had been thrown all over the apartment.
King was narrating the scene captured by his body camera when pictures of the deceased Mr. Lofton prompted his family members to cry out loud enough for the jury to hear and spurred Dedman to ask the judge to declare a mistrial.
Just before King’s testimony, Mr. Lofton’s mother had identified her son in a picture taken at his high school graduation, then she was allowed to remain in the courtroom. Typically, witnesses are excluded from watching the trial so as not to influence their testimony. Occasionally, once they have finished testifying, they may be allowed to stay.
Dedman did not object to Larson’s request that she remain in the courtroom with other family members.
But after the family’s brief emotional reaction to seeing their deceased relative, Webber sent the jury out while Dedman argued for a mistrial.
“The emotional display by the deceased’s family could have a negative impact on the jury,” Dedman said, adding that he didn’t object to Larson’s request that the mother remain.
Still, he argued, “She shouldn’t have been in the courtroom to see that.”
Webber said he did not believe the response from the family members would sway the jury based on Dedman’s stated defense that someone other than Chaney killed Mr. Lofton.
“I’m not convinced an emotional reaction … is going to sway this jury into thinking this defendant is the source of that grief,” the judge said.
The family stayed out of the courtroom when the trial resumed, and the jury watched just over a minute’s worth of King’s body camera video, which was enough to show Mr. Lofton and the disarray.
In other prosecution testimony, Rantoul police Detective James Barnett testified about Chaney deactivating his Facebook account a day after Mr. Lofton’s death and reactivating it under a different name about eight days later.
Barnett told the jury about messages between Chaney and his girlfriend that came before the fatal shooting in which she called him a “hothead” for his reaction to being asked to move out of the apartment. Skylar Henley also reportedly told him to “chop it up as a loss and grow from it.”
After the shooting, records show she messaged him, telling him to “control your anger. … If you had listened to me, we wouldn’t be in this.”
In response, Chaney instructed her not to message him in that manner and instead to “talk in code.”
On July 1, about a month before his arrest, Barnett said Chaney messaged another man about trading a “ghost Glock” for a different kind of gun.