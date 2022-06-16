URBANA — A Rantoul man who came to school to defend his sister and ended up slugging an administrator in the face has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Stephone L. Nixon, 19, who listed an address in the 600 block of Autumn Fields, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery of a school employee.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said on Oct. 27, Nixon’s sister was having an issue at Rantoul Township High School with another female student, so he showed up to help her.
About 11 a.m., a school administrator saw a large rowdy crowd in front of the school and went to investigate. The employee saw Nixon being approached by the brother of the girl who was having the dispute with Nixon’s sister.
The two males were arguing but had not gotten physical, so the administrator, who was between them, began pushing the younger male away to prevent a fight.
Nixon then swung his fist to try to hit the other male. He made only slight contact with him but landed a square blow on the 40-year-old woman’s face, bruising her cheek bone and causing her to have a mild concussion.
Bucher said Nixon had no prior convictions.